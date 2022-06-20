DC reportedly set to drop Ezra Miller after ‘The Flash’









DC are reportedly set to drop Ezra Miller after his involvement with The Flash following the recent controversies surrounding the actor.

Last week, a protection order was passed for a 12-year-old and their mother following allegations of the harassment of a minor by Miller.

This isn’t the first time that such charges have been levelled against The Flash actor. Earlier in the month, the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, claimed Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over” their child.

Miller has already wrapped production on The Flash which is set for release on June 23rd, 2023. Naturally, this has left DC in a difficult position. It would seem that they do not plan to can the film but are reportedly set to cut ties with Miller even if no further allegations are brought against the actor.

A Deadline source is quoted as stating: “There is no winning in this for Warner Bros. This is an inherited problem for [Warner Bros Discovery CEO David] Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

As of yet, neither Miller nor Warner Bros / DC have commented officially on the matter. However, as both cases involving Miller continue to develop, more is expected in the coming weeks.

