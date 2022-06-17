12-year-old child is granted order of protection against actor Ezra Miller









Ezra Miller has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately, ranging from a report about physical altercations at a karaoke bar to the arrest following Miller’s assault on a woman. Recently, a 12-year-old child and their mother were granted an order of protection against Miller due to their condemnable behaviour.

According to the family and their neighbours, the incident took place during a social gathering on February 2nd when Miller started harassing the people present there while being intoxicated. In a new interview, it was revealed that this particular incident made the child and the family feel extremely unsafe.

While recalling the details of the event, the one neighbour said that Miller was “under the influence” at the gathering which resulted in highly volatile clashes. In that state, Miller eventually started harassing the neighbour and they went on to “[explode] and started screaming”.

Adding: “They said, ‘You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!’…I was very caught off-guard. Then they opened up their jacket — they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket — and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation'”.

The child sought an order of protection against Miller because this incident made them feel “really uncomfortable”. The child alleged that they were “scared to be around them” because Miller had reportedly “yelled at [their] mother and she was crying.”

