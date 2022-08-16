Ezra Miller apologises and seeks treatment for “complex mental health issues”









Controversial actor Ezra Miller has now apologised for recent “behaviour” and revealed that they have sought treatment for “complex mental health issues” following a string of legal cases and allegations of assault, grooming and harassment.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement issued to Variety.

“I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller is famed for their appearance in We Need To Talk About Kevin and more recently appearing as superhero The Flash in the DC Extended Universe, including in 2017’s Justice League and the forthcoming The Flash, which is expected to arrive next year. However, the mounting swathe of misconduct accusations filed against the actor have undermined the success of their on-screen endeavours and cast doubt over their future involvement with DC Films.

In April 2020, footage was leaked showing Miller strangling a woman and throwing her to the ground at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. No charges were filed following the incident.

In March of this year, the actor was arrested in Hawaii after an alleged physical altercation with patrons at a karaoke bar, having hurled obscenities at clients and was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. They pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanour disorderly conduct and received a $500 fine.

They were arrested again in Hawaii in April and were taken into custody for second-degree assault, reportedly for allegedly throwing a chair at a private get-together, hitting a woman and leaving a cut on her forehead.

Reports of grooming emerged this June as the parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes sought a court-granted protective order against Miller, claiming the actor had used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent”.

Since then, a 12-year-old child, their mother and their neighbour were granted a restraining order against the troubled actor after an alleged incident back in February. Miller was accused of threatening the family with violence and acting inappropriately towards the child.

Last week, it was discovered that the recently merged Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) funded more filming with Miller despite their recent legal battles. It is hoped that with the actor’s acceptance of wrongdoing and pursuit of treatment, such controversies will be brought to an end, and those affected by their behaviour will be consoled.