Ezra Miller shot new scenes for 'The Flash' after grooming arrests









Despite recently merged Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) announcing that they would like to cut spending, reports suggest they funded more filming with the controversial Ezra Miller after their arrest for grooming suspicions.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that the star of The Flash was called into “regularly scheduled additional photography over the summer, apparently without incident, before being charged with burglary — their third arrest this year — on Aug. 7 in Vermont.”

The report suggests that WBD continued investing in Miller after their first and second arrests in Hawaii, fully aware of the allegations of grooming. Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and second-degree assault in spring and accused of inappropriate relationships with at least two different children in the first half of June.

Despite these incidents, WBD CEO David Zaslav has continued to support production for The Flash. “We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we’re working on all of those,” he said during the company’s quarterly earnings call. “We’re very excited about them. We’ve seen them, we think they’re terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

However, The Hollywood Reporter noted that decision makers are “evaluating all options” behind the scenes. But Zaslav will find little solace, especially after abandoning a handful of highly anticipated projects, including the finished Batgirl film, in order to claim tax write-offs. Miller’s ongoing legal case has left directors like Kevin Smith wondering if WBD might have cancelled the wrong film.

Since the alleged Flash filming, Miller has come under further scrutiny following more disturbing behaviour. Allegedly, the star wears body armour and carries a gun at all times, and some of their sexual partners have compared them to famous cult leader Charles Manson.