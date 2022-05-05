EXIT Festival unveils new NFT collection









Ahead of this year’s much-anticipated event, the organisers of EXIT Festival have unveiled a new collection of NFTs. Featuring headphones emblazoned with EXIT’s first logo from 2001 in 3D, the collection will start minting at the forthcoming Tomorrow conference on May 14th. EXIT’s earliest Discord members will also be able to claim the Tribe gift collection for free.

Detailing the collection on its dedicated website, EXIT wrote: “The EXIT NFT collections below present a unique multiverse journey that mixes tangible with the abstract, creating a life-long memory.”

The statement continues: “Start your travel by entering secret festival areas only few have seen so far, get exclusive access to onstage and special VIP zones, and stardust your visit with meet-and-greets with your favourite music acts. Awaken the kid in you with hidden treasure hunts, and stay for the other marvellous digital rewards and gifts that await.”

This year’s festival at Petrovaradin Fortress in Serbia (July 7th-10th), will feature headliners Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds alongside Napalm Death, Calvin Harris, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones, Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, ZHU, James Arthur and Marky Ramone.

Last year, EXIT was the subject of a Covid-19 study in relation to the feasibility of allowing outdoor music festivals to reopen. Novi Sad and Project Lab, under the direction of leading epidemiologist Marija Milić MD, conducted a study where they divided a total of 345 visitors into two groups: those who were already vaccinated and those who entered the festival with a negative test. The event, Europe’s first major festival following the pandemic, resulted in zero infections.

EXIT to launch a special #NFT collection w/ @MaceoPlex and more! Leap into a multidimensional journey that opens an #EXIT for you to the best of both worlds, combining superior virtual and real-life experiences! Join the Movement and find out more at https://t.co/ypR3aEjiB3 pic.twitter.com/ExVkM4srFb — EXIT Festival (@ExitFestival) April 20, 2022