Oscars, Glastonbury and more: Every record Billie Eilish has broken









It’s no surprise that Billie Eilish has made history and broken records on countless occasions. At the same time, it can also be easy to forget just how young she is. The artist is only 20 years old, and already, she’s accomplished so much in her career while readying herself for a monumental headline performance at Glastonbury 2022.

The young singer-songwriter has hit a lot of seemingly random records in her time, but she has also secured plenty of not-so-arbitrary accolades, like her impending record-breaking moment of becoming Glastonbury’s youngest-ever headliner, for example. It’s a big deal for any artist to perform at Glastonbury, let alone as the youngest-ever headliner. Eilish’s mother even commented on the accomplishment, stating: “It’s definitely amazing but very hard to process at the same time. It’s a very pinch-me moment. People always ask: ‘How do you feel on this momentous day?’ But as a parent, everything your kid does from the beginning is kind of amazing. I was blown away when she was playing the little club in our tiny area of Highland Park [in Los Angeles]. It just stays mind-blowing.”

This is an echo of yet another accomplishment of Eilish’s when, not long ago, she became Coachella’s youngest-ever headliner at the 2022 festival.

Many of Eilish‘s record-breaking moments have to do with her prodigy status, such as becoming the first person born this century to have a number one single with ‘Bad Guy’. She was also only 17 when her debut album topped the charts in 2019, effectively making her the youngest non-male artist to reach number one since 2009—the first in an entire decade. Not stopping there, Eilish became the youngest artist ever to be nominated for all four major Grammy Awards in one year, and the only woman to sweep victory in all of those categories.

Speaking of record-breaking at award ceremonies, Eilish also won an Oscar for ‘No Time to Die’, making her the first Academy Award winner born in the 21st century. Not to mention that she was the youngest-ever artist to record a James Bond theme song at all.

However, not everything has to do with age, like when Eilish became the first female artist with 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 at the same time. Again, this was yet another instance of the artist smashing expectations and making history on her own accord.

Billie Eilish has made so many impressive strides in her career, and it’s clear that there are simply so many more on the horizon for her. Below, view all of the records the young artist holds so far.

Every record broken by Billie Eilish:

Youngest ever headliner at Glastonbury.

Youngest ever headliner at Coachella.

Youngest person to record a James Bond theme song.

First person born in the 21st century to win an Oscar.

First American to win an Oscar for a James Bond theme song.

First person born in the 21st century to have a number one single.

Youngest woman in ten years to have a number one album.

Youngest person nominated for all four major Grammy awards.

Only woman to win all four major Grammy awards.

First female artist with 14 songs on the Billboard chart.

