Billie Eilish says she used a body double during her Coachella performance









Billie Eilish has surprised even the most studious of fans by revealing that for her recent Coachella headline performance, she used a body double for part of her set.

Ahead of her headline set at Glastonbury 2022 tonight, the 20-year-old star sat down with Apple Music to discuss some of her landmark performances today before the biggest night of her career.

She told the ageless Matt Wilkinson: “The beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers for the show.” Amazingly, this doesn’t seem to have been spotted by anyone in attendance.

She added: “I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it, and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks.”

The decoy could’ve ended up farcical like a lip-sync disaster, but like most things, Eilish pulled it off with aplomb. “I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me,” she explained.

Concluding: “And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.”

Whether or not she’ll be up to her same tricks at Glastonbury failed to come to the fore in the interview. However, you can catch a few glimpses of her lookalike in the video below.

