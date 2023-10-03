Ethan and Maya Hawke cover Willie Nelson









Father-daughter acting duo Ethan and Maya Hawke have released a new cover of Willie Nelson’s ‘We Don’t Run’.

The song is included as a part of a new compilation album celebrating the 20th anniversary of archival record label Light in the Attic Records.

Across two decades, Light in the Attic has reissued and re-released albums from the likes of The Shaggs, Jane Birkin, Betty Davis, Karen Dalton, and Rodriguez. Light in the Attic and Friends will feature a number of covers from albums that the label has re-released across its 20-year existence.

“We believe that an essential component of archival work, aside from simply honouring the music, is to seek ways in which to bring fresh perspectives, context, and reverence to the original artists and their work,” LITA founder Matt Sullivan said in a statement.

“This song is off Willie Nelson’s brilliant album Spirit, which has been a mainstay in our home since it was released in 1996,” Ethan Hawke said about their cover. “Everybody needs a good anthem song. This is one of the best.”

The younger Hawke currently has two studio albums to her name, 2020’s Blush and 2022’s Moss. Comparatively, Ethan Hawke’s discography is short, having provided a spoken-word interlude to Fall Out Boy’s ‘The Pink Seashell’ from their 2023 album So Much (for) Stardust.

Check out the Hawkes’ cover of ‘We Don’t Run’ down below. The vinyl edition of Light in the Attic and Friends will be released on Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 24th.