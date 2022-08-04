Listen to the energetic new single from Suede, '15 Again'









Suede - '15 Again' 4

Britpop era legends Suede have shared a powerful new single, ’15 Again’, ahead of the release of their brand new album. Listen to the powerful new track below. The single comes as the latest cut from Suede’s upcoming studio album, Autofiction, and frontman Brett Anderson described it as “a song about falling in love with life for the first time”.

The song follows on from the previously released cut, ‘She Still Leads Me On’, which was the first teaser for Suede’s ninth studio album. The full album is due on September 16th via BMG and can be pre-ordered here.

’15 Again’ comes with little originality, but having given rock music such a unique injection in the 1990s, Suede have nothing to prove. The two Autofiction cuts released to date bring Anderson’s absorbing vocals into a new conduit of classic indie rock that will no doubt bring smiles to faces at upcoming live shows.

Suede, with the current lineup of Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling, have gone “back to basics” for Autofiction, according to a new press statement.

The group hired “a rehearsal studio in deserted King’s Cross to collect a key, hump their own gear, set up and start playing” before finishing up at London’s Konk studios.

Discussing Autofiction, frontman Brett Anderson said: “Autofiction is our punk record. No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess… Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be.”

Bass player Mat Osman added: “When we were rehearsing and writing this record, it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.”

Following the drop of Autofiction, Suede are scheduled to embark on a run of UK tour dates, including two special intimate gigs at London’s Electric Ballroom in October. See the full schedule below.

Suede tour dates:

October 2022

5th – London, Electric Ballroom

6th – London, Electric Ballroom

8th – Amsterdam, Melkweg

10th – Paris, La Maroquinerie

11th – Cologne, Gloria-Theatre

12th – Hamburg, Gruenspan

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.