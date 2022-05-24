Suede announce new album and intimate London shows









Britpop legends Suede have announced the upcoming release of a brand new album, Autofiction, as well as a return to live performance. The band’s ninth studio album is due for release on September 16th.

The current Suede lineup, consisting of Brett Anderson, Mat Osman, Simon Gilbert, Richard Oakes and Neil Codling have gone “back to basics” for this new record according to a press statement.

They hired “a rehearsal studio in deserted King’s Cross to collect a key, hump their own gear, set up and start playing,” before recording at London’s Konk Studios. The band have given fans the first taster of the album via a new single called ‘She Still Leads Me On’, which Anderson wrote for his late mother.

Later this evening (May 24th), Suede will debut the brand new single live on stage in a headline performance in Belgium at Brussels’ Cirque Royal. Fans can live stream the performance here from 9pm.

Speaking about Autofiction, frontman Anderson said: “Autofiction is our punk record. No whistles and bells. Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess… Autofiction has a natural freshness, it’s where we want to be.”

Bass player Mat Osman added: “When we were rehearsing and writing this record it was this sheer, physical rush. That thing where you’re hanging on for dear life.”

Following the release of the new album, Suede are set to perform two special intimate shows at London’s Electric Ballroom in October. Tickets are on sale from Friday, May 27th, with a fan presale beginning May 26th. More dates are expected to be announced at a later date.

Suede 2022 tour dates:

October

5th – Electric Ballroom, London

6th – Electric Ballroom, London

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.