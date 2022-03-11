'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail









The Empire actor Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months felony probation by a Chicago court after being found guilty in December of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report after a 2019 incident.

Fined $25,000 and ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution, Smollett maintained his innocence after the sentencing and announced he was “not suicidal,” in the Chicago courtroom.

Sentencing the actor, Cook County Judge James Linn stated, “Let me tell you, Mr. Smollett, that there is nothing I can do here today that will come close to the damage that you have already done to your own life. You’ve turned your life upside down by your misconduct and your shenanigans”.

The crime occurred back in January 29th, 2019 when Smollett reported to the police that he had been the victim of a hate crime whereupon two men wearing ski masks approached him at 2:00 in the morning and attacked him with rope and bleach. Having investigated the incident, it soon became clear that Smollett had paid two actors to fake the attack as a publicity stunt.

Special Prosecutor Dan Webb stated in the case’s closing arguments, that Smollett displayed “not a single act of contrition” and showed a “lack of remorse”. Continuing, Webb added, “[Smollett] owned every bit of the plan, and he worked hard on it, and he planned it out, and he executed it,” recommending ample prison time for his deeds.

Despite hearing letters from the Black Lives Matter Group as well as Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson asking the judge to seek “an alternative to incarceration,” Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail.