Emma Thompson explains why she can’t watch ‘Love Actually’ anymore









British actor Emma Thompson has discussed why she can no longer watch the Richard Curtis Christmas classic Love Actually for fun. In a new interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Thompson was asked whether she enjoys rewatching the 2003 movie, which also starred Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Bill Nighy and Laura Linney.

“No! It was 20 years ago,” Thompson said, to which Fallon replied: “I know, but isn’t it kind of fun to put it on and go, ‘Oh, I remember where we were when we were doing that?’”

“Not really,” said Thompson. “You just think… I don’t think I was very well paid for that and that was that terrible trailer with the loo that really stank… these are the things that you remember.”

Martine McCutcheon, who also starred in Love Actually, recently revealed that she thinks the movie’s non-“PC” elements add to its “charm”.

“I think, honestly, it was 20 years ago, and the world has changed a lot, but I also think that part of the charm of the film was the fact that some of the love stories and the characters weren’t perfect,” she told MailOnline. “They admitted – or we saw – their flaws [and] their insecurities, whether they were real or they weren’t. That’s what made it so human.”

She added: “For me, part of the reason that I love the film is because it was so honest and it wasn’t about ticking too many boxes and being PC, it was about being human. Obviously, if it was done now, I have no doubt that they might do it differently, but I still absolutely love the film and the charm of it and its message that ultimately, love can be complicated and messy and not perfect or forbidden if you’re in love with your best friend’s wife or people having affairs, because it was not perfect and it showed that there was still this hope with it.”

