Emily Ratajkowski quits Hollywood due to sexism: “I felt like a piece of meat”









Actor-model Emily Ratajkowski has decided to exit Hollywood. In a new interview, the Gone Girl actor said: “I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet’. I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'”

Ratajkowski’s final audition was for the role of Yaya in Triangle of Sadness, a part ultimately given to Charlbi Dean Kriek, who died shortly after the film’s release. Ratajkowski’s former partner Bear-McClard, a frequent Safdie Brothers collaborator, was recently accused of sexual misconduct, assault, and for grooming an underage girl on the sets of Uncut Gems and Good Time.

Ratajkowski addresses such charges in her 2021 memoir: “I thought about the way that [Bear-McClard] had glided through the room, a room full of men who only two years before had been kissing Harvey Weinstein’s ring and encouraging their young female clients to take meetings with him in hotel rooms,” she wrote. “I hated that my husband was at all connected to these men.”

Explaining a key motivation behind her Hollywood exit, Ratajkowski told the Los Angeles Times. “And maybe that’s why right now I’m not really interested in men’s POVs. Because they were lies. And I don’t mean infidelity. This is a fucked up world. Like, Hollywood is fucked up. And it’s dark.”