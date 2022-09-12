Elton John’s last-ever US performance to be shown on Disney+









The iconic English musician Elton John has announced his last-ever performance in the US, with the streaming service Disney+ reporting that they will be live streaming the memorable event online.

Taking place at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 20th, 2022, the 56,000-capacity stadium will play host to the artist’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. Announced at the company’s D23 conference, the show, titled, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, will be live streamed on the day, whilst earlier performances on November 17th and Saturday 19th will also be filmed.

Footage from the show’s on the 17th and 19th will not be live streamed, with Disney instead intending to use this for the forthcoming documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And the Years That Made His Legend.

Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film will feature archive footage from Elton John’s astonishing career, as well as present-day footage of him and his family.

Following the North American leg of the tour, John will be heading to Australia and New Zealand in January, before closing up in Ireland, the UK and Europe.

The musician recently released a brand new single with Britney Spears titled ‘Hold Me Closer’ which samples his well-known 1971 classic, ‘Tiny Dancer’.

Elton John’s Farewell from Dodger Stadium Live Concert will stream live November 20 on Disney+ #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/13vKuXiAGb — 🍓 carlye wisel @ D23 Expo (@carlyewisel) September 11, 2022