The Disney film Nicolas Cage called a "masterpiece"









Nicolas Cage is a bonafide enigma firmly embedded in the history of Hollywood as a truly indecipherable presence. While Cage has delivered stellar performances under the direction of acclaimed directors such as Werner Herzog, he has also starred in some truly terrible movies like Outcast and Fire Birds.

In recent years, Cage has continued to confuse audiences worldwide with wildly differing projects. Last year, he produced a wonderful performance in the unconventional revenge drama Pig, which attracted attention from critics and audiences. Cage also earned praise for his work in the 2022 action comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

During a conversation with Rotten Tomatoes, Cage was asked to name some of his favourite films of all time. He cited the works of celebrated filmmakers like Stanley Kubrick and Francis Ford Coppola. Even though he was asked to name only five films as part of his selection, Cage ended up listing 13 entries.

While discussing some of his favourite live-action works, Cage also named the Disney animated film, which he considers to be the best example of the studio’s mastery over the artistic medium. “I think Pinocchio is Disney’s masterpiece, and I think that it’s such a perfectly put-together film,” Cage declared.

Here, Cage is referring to the 1940 classic from Disney, which revolutionised the world of animation forever. It was Disney’s second feature and created an unforgettable exploration of the mythology of Pinocchio – a puppet who is confronted by rigid definitions of humanity and his own artificial sentience.

While explaining the beauty of Pinocchio and why it had a lasting impact on the actor, Cage commented: “It has such a beautiful message in it, and so much thought went into it, and of course it’s beautifully drawn, and the colours are extraordinary, and I love Monstro, and the underwater sequences are quite something.”

Disney has been working on a live-action adaptation of Pinocchio for a while now. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the project is supposed to premiere on Disney+ next month. In addition to Zemeckis’ production, Guillermo del Toro is also working on a surreal, animated version of the popular story.

