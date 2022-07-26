Britney Spears records a duet with Elton John for her first single in six years









The ‘Princess of Pop’, Britney Spears, has been reported to have recorded a rendition of the Elton John hit single ‘Tiny Dancer’ in a duet with the Rocket Man himself. The two megastars allegedly met up in a Beverly Hills recording studio to record the track sometime last week.

The track is scheduled to release next month (August) and will be Spears’ first musical output since she was freed from her 14-year-long conservatorship in November 2021.

An industry insider told Page Six, “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet, which is incredible. Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.”

“They’ve already played it for people at their record label,” the source continued, “and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.”

Spears had recently taken to Instagram to share videos of herself singing some of her tracks, including her debut hit single ‘…Baby One More Time’. She said in the post, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time.” However, she expressed delight at being able to after breaking free from her conservatorship.

Spears was initially placed in conservatorship in 2008 after several public breakdowns. The arrangement meant that her father, James Spears, would take care of both her personal and professional life. It was reported, though, that James Spears was a cruel-natured man, which led to a review of the conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the arrangement was no longer necessary in November last year.