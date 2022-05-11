Elizabeth Olsen voices frustration about Marvel criticism









Being the most successful movie franchise of contemporary cinema, it’s no surprise that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has its fair share of critics, with star of the series Elizabeth Olsen hitting back at such cynics.

Speaking to The Independent, Olsen, who is currently appearing in the Marvel movie Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness, shared her annoyance at such comments aimed at the franchise. “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” she told the publication.

Continuing, she added, “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films that also work on these projects”.

Transitioning from a hero to a villain, Olsen plays the evil Scarlet Witch in the new Doctor Strange movie, appearing alongside the titular character played by Benedict Cumberbatch as well as Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier.

“From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening,” Olsen further stated to The Independent, adding, “But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people. That’s where I get a little feisty about that”.

Olsen’s character was somewhat mishandled in the sequel from Sam Raimi, with the director recently admitting that he had not seen Wandavision, an essential series about the Scarlet Witch that plays a big part in Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.