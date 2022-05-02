Sam Raimi wants to make a fourth 'Spider-Man' film with Tobey Maguire









Before Spider-Man: No Way Home came out last year, many fans decided to revisit the widely celebrated trilogy made by Sam Raimi which starred Tobey Maguire as the titular character. Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man helped shape the trajectory of modern superhero films and redefined the summer blockbuster in many ways.

After the invocation of Raimi’s trilogy in the MCU during No Way Home, Marvel fans have been asking for another effort by Raimi in the same cinematic universe. In a recent interview, the filmmaker claimed that he would “love” to direct a brand new addition to the trilogy if there was a compelling script there.

Raimi added: “My love for the characters hasn’t diminished one iota. It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: ‘Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?’ There’s a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I’d love to.”

On previous occasions, Raimi has also spoken about the fourth film in his Spider-Man journey which was ready to be made and was already in production when it was scrapped and rebooted with Andrew Garfield as the titular superhero. According to the director, he wasn’t confident about ending the series the way he wanted to.

While talking about the cancellation and his own intentions, Raimi explained: “It was simply that we had a deadline and I couldn’t get the story to work on a level that I wanted it to work. I was very unhappy with Spider-Man 3, and I wanted to make Spider-Man 4 to end on a very high note, the best Spider-Man of them all.”

