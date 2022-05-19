Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser shares new Sun’s Signature single









Sun's Signature - 'Underwater' 7.9

Former Cocteau Twins singer Elizabeth Fraser has shared ‘Underwater’ the second single from her new project, Sun’s Signature.

The brand new project was formed by Fraser and her partner, the former Spiritualized and Echo and the Bunnymen drummer, Damon Reece.

Fraser and Reece announced the project last month with the first single, ‘Golden Air’. Both tracks will feature on Sun’s Signature’s forthcoming eponymous EP, which is set to arrive on June 18th via Partisan for Record Store Day.

‘Underwater’ was originally written over two decades ago. It was released as a single in 2000 and was performed by Fraser at the ANOHNI-curated Meltdown Festival in London in 2012, where the idea for the Sun’s Signature project first began.

The new Sun’s Signature version of ‘Underwater’ is a much-welcomed return of Fraser’s unique vocals and vivid lyrical imagery. The instrumental accompaniment brings a gentle collision of synth sounds at the run in before the beat comes in, and the track soars into something classy and beautiful.

The first single of the project, ‘Golden Air’, came as a Björk-esque track with more of an adventurous charm to it than ‘Underwater’. Judging by the first two tracks, the forthcoming EP could be an extremely satisfying and all-encompassing listen.

Before Sun’s Signature, Fraser’s last single was 2009’s ‘Moses’, although she has collaborated with peers on numerous occasions in the decade or so in between.

Last year, she joined Oneohtrix Point Never on a new version of his track, ‘Tales From The Trash Stratum’. In 2020, she also paired up with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi to sing in his song ‘Cannibal’.

Earlier this year, the former Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie released a new solo EP entitled Springtime, which is made up of ambient instrumental tracks. Springtime was released on January 4th to mark his 60th birthday.

Listen to the new Sun’s Signature single, ‘Underwater’, below.