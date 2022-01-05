Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie releases instrumental EP ‘Springtime’









Robert Guthrie - 'Springtime' 7.4

Former Cocteau Twins leader Robin Guthrie has dropped a brand new EP of instrumental tracks, Springtime.

The release comes just as Guthrie is celebrating his 60th birthday. The new EP also comes on the back of Pearldiving, Guthrie’s most recent studio album which dropped back in November of 2021. Pearldiving was also all instrumental, and Springtime feels much like an extension of that work.

As should be expected from Guthrie, the sounds of Springtime are lush and ethereal. Mainly driven by keyboards, the EP’s arrangements are quite ambient and dreamy, like if Brian Eno’s Apollo had more drums.

Springtime arrives as the third instrumental EP from Guthrie in four months: October saw the release of Mockingbird Love, another beautifully dense bit of ambient sounds. Just two months later, Riviera was released, featuring a greater mix of rock and electronica.

By the way, just in case anyone was unnecessarily getting their hopes up, now seems like a fine time to bring up the fact that former band member Simon Raymonde told SPIN last year that Cocteau Twins will “never reform”. They almost did a decade ago, but it seems that the relationship between Guthrie and Liz Fraser is still frosty enough to keep that from ever happening.

It seems as though Guthrie can crank out these four track instrumental EPs without much stress or strain, but when the EPs are so lovingly crafted with impeccable attention to detail, I would gladly welcome a new four-song set every two or three months for the foreseeable future.

Check out Springtime down below.