Record Store Day 2022: The best events taking place around the UK









This Saturday (April 23rd), over 260 independent record shops from across the UK will come together to celebrate in style. Record Store Day is the one day of the year that cratediggers everywhere can venture to their favourite store, content in the knowledge that they are helping to sustain one of the most vibrant retail cultures on our hallowed isle.

After the Covid-19 pandemic made most record stores no-fly zones, this year’s RSD is a chance to give thanks to these spaces for the essential service they provide to local musicians. This weekend, stores all around the UK will be opening their doors and putting on local bands and DJs.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most hotly-topped events taking place across the nation this Saturday. London, Leeds, Glasgow, Southampton: wherever you happen to be this Record Store Day, you’re bound to find something to get your feet moving.

The best Record Store Day events:

Peckham Soul, London

Location: Bussey Building, 133 Rye Lane, Peckham, SE15 4ST

Website: Peckham Soul

Celebrating its 15th year, Peckham Soul will be putting on quite the array of offerings this Record Store Day. South London-based post-punkers Deadletter will be joining Island of Love (recently signed to Third Man Records) and psych provocateurs RY-GUY for a night of fuzz-drenched anarchy. You’ll also find Father Pheonix spinning the best in Soul, Funk and Reggae, while Alex C will be offering up sonic gems spanning soundtracks, library and space jazz.

As if that wasn’t enough, Peckham Soul will be offering exclusive issues, limited editions and one-off releases from Miles Davis, Nick Cave, Doors, Kinks, Bowie, Metronomy and more. Meantime Brewery’s special limited edition ‘B-Side Beer’ will also be available throughout the day. Get in.

Rough Trade, Bristol

Location: 3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol, BS1 2QD

Website: Rough Trade Bristol

Rough Trade will be putting on events in its stores in London, Nottingham and Bristol this Record Store Day. To celebrate being back in full swing for the first time in two years, the Bristol branch will be putting on a full lineup of bands and DJs playing from dawn till dusk. The bar and cafe will also be open for business, selling Beavertown Beer, Dark Arts Coffee and more snacks than you can shake a stick at.

The Rough Trade Bristol RSD lineup includes performances from Skinny Lister, Lande Hekt, Masca, Olivia Dean, Tamzene, Slug Puppie, and Last Hyena, with more to be announced in the coming days. Best of all, it’s free entry.

The Vinyl Whistle, Leeds

Location: 2 Otley Road, Headingly, Leeds, LS6 2AD

Website: The Vinyl Whistle

If you’re in Leeds this weekend, you might want to head down to The Vinyl Whistle, where you will find rising stars English Teacher playing a DJ set from 8 am.

In a review of their single ‘A55’, Far Out wrote: “A55’ sets up English Teacher as a lot more than just one of a metric ton of post-punk bands trying to break through. I was admittedly a bit dismissive with the band on their previous single ‘R&B’, and to my delight, they don’t sound like imitators on ‘A55’. They sound like crafters and originals, which is all that we can hope for in a young upstart group. Here’s hoping that Polyawkard contains more of this kind of sound.

Some Great Reward, Glasgow

Location: 520 Victoria Road, Glasgow, G42 8BG

Website: Some Great Reward

Glasgow’s best independent record store is teaming up with Radio Buena Vida for this year’s RSD celebrations, bringing you a selection of some of the best RBV residents. Imperial Neil will be playing a selection of rock ‘n’ roll records from the ’50s and ’60s from 2-3 pm. From 3-4p m. Giacinta Frisillo (aka Mao Mao) will bring you a mix of garage, rock and jazz, with a particular emphasis on stateside soul from Brooklyn labels like Daptone and Big Crown.

From 4-5 pm, Some Great Reward will welcome Ian Alexander, who will be spinning Balearic and leftfield grooves before Curlach take us into the 5-6 pm slot playing a selection of tunes sure to raise your spirits. If you’re still unsatisfied, you can catch SGR staff going back to back from 6 -7 pm.

Voxbox, Edinburgh

Location: 21 St Stephen Street, Edinburgh, EH3 5AN

Website: VoxBox

Famous among Scotland’s music lovers since it kicked off in 2012, VoxBox’s Record Store Day is back for a long-overdue celebration. This year, the store has opened a pop-up venue at the end of the street, where they will be selling all of the exclusive RSD records.

The venue will also see performances from a stunning lineup of bands and conversations with authors and musicians, including cult singer-songwriter Vashti Bunyan, Kathryn Joseph, Jill Lorean and many more. Boasting a fully licensed bar, Voxbox is the place to be if you’re about Edinburgh this Record Store Day.

Overdraft, Southampton

Location: 383 Shirley Road, Southampton, SO15 3JD

Website: Overdraft

Offering their biggest lineup of live music and DJs to date, Southampton’s Overdraft records will welcome Band of Skulls front man Russel Marsden this RSD, who will be DJing in-store in the evening. His all-vinyl set will begin at 6.45 pm and will feature alongside sets from 14 local DJs and live music from synth-pop duo Telemarkkk.

Overdraft’s Mexican street food Kitchen will also be open from 9 am, serving breakfast burritos and coffee, followed by a selection of tacos from midday onwards. The store will also welcome Cheltenham’s Deya brewery and Southhaptons own Unity brewing company, who will be presenting a selection of 14 ales to punters browsing exclusive RSD released.