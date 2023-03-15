Edward Berger reveals new spy series in the works for Netflix









The Swiss filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger, has announced that he has a brand new spy series in the works with the streaming service.

The series will be based on Christopher Reich’s Simon Riske book series and will be adapted by Rowan Joffe, who penned 2007s 28 Weeks Later. According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the new series will be based on the first book of the series named The Take, and will be directed by Berger, who recently saw great success at the 95th Academy Awards, winning ‘Best International Feature Film’.

Telling the story of a freelance spy evading the authorities above a garage in London who gets embroiled in an international hunt for a stolen letter that could destroy the modern world as we know it, the Simon Riske series is a little like the Bourne movies with a trickle of bombastic James Bond action. The new series will be co-produced between See-Saw Films and eOne, and will undoubtedly be a big-hitter for Netflix in the distant future.

Berger’s All Quiet on the Western Front was one of the biggest surprises at this year’s awards season, taking the award for ‘Best Film’ at the BAFTAs whilst claiming four Academy Awards, including ‘Best Achievement in Cinematography’, ‘Best Original Score’ and ‘Best Achievement in Production Design’.

Whilst many thought it was going to go the whole way and snag ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars too, Berger’s film fell short to the Daniels movie Everything, Everywhere All at Once, which took home the lion’s share of statuettes at the awards show. This included the night’s most significant award, along with acting wins for Michelle Yeoh for ‘Best Leading Actress’ and Jamie Lee Curtis for ‘Best Supporting Actress’.

Take a look at the trailer for Berger’s terrifying WWI movie below.