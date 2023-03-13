Oscars 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins big









When the Daniels’ latest project, Everything Everywhere All at Once, first started gaining traction in 2022, it was regarded as the film that saved modern cinema. For those who have grown tired of Marvel’s hyper-commercialised approach to the blockbuster, Everything Everywhere All at Once represented a refreshing new way to conceptualise the multiverse subgenre. It looks like the overwhelmingly positive audience response to Everything Everywhere All at Once has translated into Oscars success.

The film has won some of the biggest categories at this year’s edition of the Oscars, ranging from the coveted ‘Best Picture’ to ‘Best Editing’. This Oscars season has been one for comeback stories, including the great Brendan Fraser, who won the ‘Best Actor’ prize after experiencing a traumatic period in his life. Another great actor who joined the list of comebacks is Ke Huy Quan, who picked up the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ award for his impressive performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

While delivering an emotional speech after winning the award, Quan explained: “Mom, I just won an Oscar!” The actor reflected on his journey as an immigrant, opening up about his time in a refugee camp after fleeing from Vietnam in the late 1970s. Quan added: “My journey started on a boat… I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. Stories like this only happen in the movies.”

Although people expected Everything Everywhere All at Once to win some of the categories, nobody thought Jamie Lee Curtis would win – especially because her co-star Stephanie Hsu delivered a superior performance. However, Curtis managed to win the ‘Best Supporting Actor’ prize. She said: “I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I am not — I am hundreds of people… To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I’ve made for all these years — the thousands, the hundreds of thousands — we just won an Oscar!”

In addition to the aforementioned categories, the Daniels also picked up the ‘Best Directing’ trophy while beating out esteemed competitors such as Steven Spielberg and Martin McDonagh. This is the pinnacle of the filmmaking duo’s career so far, having also won the Oscar for the ‘Best Original Screenplay’ for their whimsical script for Everything Everywhere All at Once.