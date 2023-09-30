Eddie Vedder joins The Killers on stage to cover Tom Petty









During their headline set at the Ohana Festival in California, The Killers were joined by Eddie Vedder to cover a classic by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers.

The festival, whose line-up also includes Foo Fighters, The Pretenders, Haim, Japanese Breakfast, Shame, The War On Drugs and Father John Misty, will be headlined on September 30th by Vedder. The Pearl Jam frontman founded the event in 2016 and continues to grow each year.

At the 2022 event, Vedder made a guest appearance during Stevie Nicks’ headline set and joined her on vocals for her Tom Petty collaboration ‘Stop Dragging My Heart Around’. This year, he instead made an appearance with The Killers to take on ‘The Waiting’, a song which appeared on Petty’s 1981 album Hard Promises.

Additionally, elsewhere in The Killers’ set, they surprisingly welcomed former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar, who joined the Nevada natives during their encore for a cover of the Van Halen track ‘Why Can’t This Be Love’.

Meanwhile, Flowers recently revealed The Killers cancelled production halfway through making what should have been their new album. “Halfway through recording I realised, ‘I can’t do this,’” Flowers told The Times. “I don’t think you’ll see us making this type of music any more.”

“This is the crisis I’m in,” Flowers elaborated. “The Killers are my identity and our songs fill the seats, but I’m more fulfilled making music like Pressure Machine. I found a side of myself writing it that was strong. This was the guy I’d been looking for! I’m as proud of Hot Fuss as you can be for something you did when you were 20, but I’m not 20. So I’m thinking about the next phase of my life.”

Watch the footage below of Eddie Vedder joining The Killers at Ohana Festival.