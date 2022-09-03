Eddie Van Halen loved one Peter Gabriel album more than any others









In terms of influential guitar players, not many can boast a resumé that is as electrifying as Eddie Van Halen‘s. He was one of the ultimate shredders and helped the proliferation of masterful techniques that only the most technically gifted can draw upon. Without him, the world of rock would look a lot different.

Notably, Van Halen was the leading proponent of two-handed tapping, which he developed past its rudimentary form pioneered by the likes of Harvey Mandel and Steve Hackett. As well as this, he took the energy of players such as Jimi Hendrix and Ritchie Blackmore and made it so thunderous, that many still believe him to have been the best guitarist of all time.

Eddie, and his brother Alex, formed the band that would become known as Van Halen in 1972. They quickly became regulars on the LA rock circuit, and by 1977 they had signed a major deal with Warner Records. Their debut album, Van Halen, was released in February of the following year, and it featured classics such as ‘Runnin’ with the Devil’ and ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love’. Brimming with Eddie’s instantly two-handed tapping technique, it became an instant classic and marked the advent of one of the greatest axemen of the modern era.

Van Halen then embarked on a prolific recording career, and by the early 1980s, they had established themselves as one of the world’s biggest rock bands, selling out stadia worldwide. Their sixth album, 1984, boasted the hit single ‘Jump’, and went five-times platinum the year after its release. By the end of the decade, the California band were one of the most influential rock bands of all time, a status they could not have developed without the talent of Eddie Van Halen.

Despite the many criticisms of guitar virtuosity, Eddie Van Halen’s technical proficiency on the guitar has its place. He wasn’t just a shredder but a pioneer whose work extended far outside the confines of metal. The dexterity he possessed is reflected not only in his back catalogue but also in his record collection.

From Jeff Beck to The Who, Van Halen loved them all. However, one album he held dear is surprising, despite his love for Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett. This is 1986’s So by former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel, the cerebral art-pop masterpiece that features cuts such as ‘Sledgehammer’ and ‘In Your Eyes’.

Speaking to Classic Rock in January 2022, Eddie’s son Wolfgang revealed that So held a special place in his father’s heart and that the song ‘Red Rain’ meant a lot to both of them.

He said: “This is one of my favourite albums because it was one of my father’s favourite albums of all time. So I’ll never forget him coming up to me one night with these huge headphones and going, ‘Wolf, put these on.’ Then he put the headphones on my head and cranked the first song, ‘Red Rain’. It’s very hard to listen to now my father is gone. But that album front to back is Peter Gabriel at his finest.”

