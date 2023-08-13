Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor is undergoing new cancer treatment which will extend his life









Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor has revealed that his stage four prostate cancer is currently being targeted by a new cancer treatment that will extend his life for another five years.

Last year, Duran Duran were honoured by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, although Taylor could not attend the ceremony. He wrote a letter to his bandmates shortly before, announcing his secret eight-year battle with the disease.

However, after Simon Le Bon read Taylor’s letter during the induction, Prof. Sir Chris Evans contacted the guitarist about a new treatment which could help him. Taylor told BBC Breakfast, “The great irony is I missed the biggest night of my life and within a week I was in touch with an amazing fellow called Sir Chris Evans, who is the most incredible scientist. He did my genomics, looked at it, and said, ‘There’s a treatment that can save you.'”

“Now this treatment, which is a nuclear medicine, Lutetium-177, is targeted so it only sees cancer cells. It can’t see healthy cells. I had my first round of it six weeks ago — I’m in next week for another round — and it kills stage four cancer in your bones, and what it’s effectively done is extend my life for five years,” Taylor added.

He also discussed the fact that he was unable to attend the band’s induction. “When you do something like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — which is basically like getting knighted for a guitar player — you’ve kinda got to be on 11. You can’t saunter in, and a few days before, I couldn’t really stand up and play. I had to deal with the denial, but it was sad.”

Taylor continued, “No one really knew [about his diagnosis]. Just the family and a few friends. I just sort of kept it because once it goes public, I knew it would be sort of extensive.”

“I could’ve picked a quieter moment for it to go public, but I didn’t want to make a fool of the band and just be on half and not be able to do this. It’s quite an intense three days .”

If the treatment goes well, Taylor is hoping to return to music soon, especially with Duran Duran. His solo album, Man’s a Wolf to Man, will be released in September.