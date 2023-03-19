Andy Taylor returning to Duran Duran for new album









Duran Duran bassist John Taylor announced that former guitarist Andy Taylor will be returning to the group for the impending new album. Andy had left the group back in 2006 before the album Red Carpet Massacre.

Andy also made headlines when the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where he announced that he had been battling stage 4 prostate cancer for five years. When talking about the latest Duran Duran project, John mentioned Andy’s health issues, mentioning at a charity event: “When he dropped the bomb two days before the Hall of Fame, it was really shocking and terribly sad. We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and he’s playing guitar”.

While the group will be recording the album in London and Los Angeles, singer Simon LeBon is set to travel to Lebanon to record in Andy’s studio, as John explains: “LeBon is flying to Ibiza to work with Andy. I kind of wish I was there. I think it’ll be great. It’ll be really profound for them. They haven’t been in the studio together in maybe 10 to 20 years”.

The new album is set to include a number of cover songs that inspired Duran Duran when they were kids. John also alluded to the idea that a potential documentary centred around the album could feature some footage reuniting with Andy.