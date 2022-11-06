Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: Duran Duran reveal Andy Taylor stage 4 cancer diagnosis









When British new wavers Duran Duran accepted their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last night (November 5th), their celebration was caveated with a sad revelation. Frontman Simon Le Bon read a letter on behalf of former guitarist Andy Taylor, who explained that he is fighting prostate cancer.

“Just over four years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer. Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course, we are no different,” Taylor said in his letter. “So I speak from the perspective of a family man but with profound humility to the band, the greatest fans a group could have, and this exceptional accolade.”

Initially, the evening was supposed to be a reunion for the band; however, past members Taylor and Warren Cuccurullo did not appear. Taylor described receiving exceptional treatment but said that he recently experienced a “setback”. He also maintained that although his condition is “not immediately life-threatening, there is no cure”.

“Despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries,” the letter continued. “However, none of this needs to or should detract from what this band (with or without me) has achieved and sustained for 44 years.”

Taylor reflected: “We’ve had a privileged life, we were a bit naughty but really nice, a bit shirty but very well dressed, a bit full of ourselves because we had a lot to give, but as I’ve said many times, when you feel that collective, instinctive, kindred spirit of creativity mixed with ambition, armed with an über cool bunch of fans, well what could possibly go wrong?”

Ending the letter, the guitarist expressed that he was “massively disappointed” that he couldn’t celebrate with the band, revealing that he had even “bought a new guitar” for it. “I’m so very proud of these four brothers; I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award,” he concluded. “I often doubted the day would come. I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.