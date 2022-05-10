Duran Duran reuniting with Andy Taylor for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame









Birmingham legends Duran Duran are set to reunite with their former guitarist, Andy Taylor, for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

This year’s list of inductees is perhaps the Hall of Fame’s most varied yet, alongside Duran Duran there is Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Eurythmics, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

Frontman Simon Le Bon recently answered the question on everybody’s lips of whether the iconic Andy Taylor would be in attendance, which he confirmed. “I’ve already had a definite yes from Andy,” Le Bon explained to Rolling Stone when asked about the band’s upcoming performance at the ceremony.

Adding: “He’s definitely up for it. I’m pretty sure Warren [Cuccurullo, former guitarist/bassist] will want to do it… We’ve always maintained a decent relationship with these guys. We didn’t have so-called ‘acrimonious splits.’ It was gentlemanly and it was understood. And pretty much mutual.”

The frontman then revealed how the band are choosing their setlist. “We’ve got Andy on the first three albums, so you have songs like ‘Hungry Like the Wolf’ and ‘Rio’ and ‘Planet Earth,'” Le Bon expressed. “[Cuccurullo] was a very important part of The Wedding Album, which had ‘Ordinary World’ and ‘Come Undone’ on it. We’re not struggling for good songs, that’s for sure.”

Taylor was enlisted into Duran Duran in 1980 after the band had already undergone numerous lineup changes, and he left in 1986 before returning in 2000 to 2006. Cuccurullo joined in 1986 as a session and touring musician before officially becoming a member in 1989. He then left in 2001.

The inductees for this year’s Hall of Fame were voted on by over 1000 experts, and according to John Sykes, the chairman of the museum, they have all “had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock’ n’ roll”.

This year’s event will be the 37th annual edition, and it is scheduled for November 5th at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Listen to ‘Rio’ by Duran Duran below.

