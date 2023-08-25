‘Dune: Part Two’ release date delayed to 2024









Denis Villeneuve’s movie Dune: Part Two has been delayed to 2024, making it one of the many major releases forced to change its release date due to the ongoing double strike that has shut down Hollywood in recent months.

The delay comes as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue amid complaints about pay distribution and the looming presence of artificial intelligence across Hollywood.

The sci-fi film, following Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, will now premiere on March 15th, 2024.

“Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations,” Villeneuve said at CinemaCon in April. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

As part of the date change, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will also be pushed back a month, having originally been slated for release on March 14th.

In addition to Chalamet, the Dune: Part Two cast includes the likes of Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and more.

However, despite the delay, IMAX is confident the date change won’t have a material impact on them, with The Equalizer 2, Wonka, and The Marvels coming later this year.

Per reports, Warner Bros may also be looking at possible delays to The Color Purple and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but thus far, the studio has slated them both for a December release this year.