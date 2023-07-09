Rebecca Ferguson says Austin Butler is “unbelievable” in ‘Dune: Part Two’









Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated sequel to Dune later this year, star Rebecca Ferguson has praised Austin Butler’s performance in the film.

Ferguson spoke with Collider about her role in the Apple TV sci-fi dystopia Silo, which was just renewed for a second season. But the conversation also veered into Ferguson’s contribution to the Dune series as Lady Jessica.

When the topic came up, Ferguson stated, “I’m smiling so much right now. It’s so fucking good. I get emotional talking about it because I love Denny [Villeneuve] and I love Greig and I love the team.”

She suggests that the original is “fucking nothing compared to number two”, which she calls “a fucking gut punch.” Ferguson is particularly complimentary of her fellow cast members, who she dubs the “crème de la fucking crème of actors”.

She continues, “I wanted to see Austin Butler do what he was doing. It’s unbelievable. There are no words. The costumes, [Jacqueline West’s] costumes, what Austin’s bringing to that character, what Christopher Walken does. I mean, it’s unreal.”

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune was released in 2021 to huge critical acclaim, receiving ten nominations and six wins at the Academy Awards in 2022. Dune: Part Two is scheduled for release later this year, on Friday, November 3rd.

Alongside the return of Ferguson, Timothée Chalamet, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Zendaya are set to reprise their roles. Butler isn’t the only new addition, with Florence Pugh, Cristopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux also joining the star-studded cast.

Watch the trailer for Dune: Part Two below.