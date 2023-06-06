SAG-AFTRA members authorise strike following vote









The member body of SAG-AFTRA has voted in favour of approving the authorisation of a strike ahead of the negotiations that begin tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7th.

97.91% of the voting members opted in favour of a strike, while the turnout of 47.69% of members. SAG-AFTRA is preparing for their negotiations as the WGA strike continues for its sixth week of action.

Several SAG-AFTRA members have already been supporting WGA members at the picket line, and the two unions have offered their support to one another throughout the year.

The effect of the writers’ strike has been that the production of film and television shows has slowed immensely. Now that it looks like SAG-AFTRA will also strike, things will likely come to a grinding halt.

The screen actors union is seeking a new agenda that restricts the use of artificial intelligence, has higher streaming pay and also limits the requirement of self-taped auditions.

The DGA recently announced that they had come to an agreement on a new three-year contract with higher wages and more streaming residuals, drawing congratulations from SAG-AFTRA’s executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland.

However, Crabtree-Ireland stressed that the SAG-AFTRA union will not be influenced by another union’s deal but will rather maintain its outlook on its own demands. SAG-AFTRA are not usually deemed a group that are prepared to strike.