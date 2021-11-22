Dry Cleaning make US TV debut performing ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’ on ‘Fallon’









With the release of New Long Leg earlier this year, Dry Cleaning delivered one of the best new records around with the opening track ‘Scratchcard Lanyard’ getting things off to a flyer. So, what better way to introduce yourself to an American mainstream audience than a rousing rendition of that opener?

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the unique 4AD four-piece made their US TV debut on Friday (November 19th). While in the internet age this might not be as monumental as some of the iconic Ed Sullivan shows of old, it certainly represents a big step for the band.

Dry Cleaning were in the US completing their first run of shows on the far side of the pond, starting in Los Angeles on November 10th and wrapping up the night after Fallon in Brooklyn on the 20th.

The band will finish up their year with three dates supporting Sleaford Mods in the UK before embarking on a UK tour of their own in February and March next year. You can check out the tour billings below and watch their rousing US debut.

Dry Cleaning UK tour:

FEBRUARY 2022

14 – Arts Club Theatre, Liverpool

15 – The Button Factory, Dublin

16 – Empire Music Hall, Belfast

18 – Summerhall Arts Venue, Edinburgh

19 – St. Lukes, Glasgow

20 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

22 – The Mill, Birmingham

23 – SWX, Bristol

25 – Academy 2, Manchester

26 – Leadmill, Sheffield

27 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

MARCH 2022

1 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

2 – Concorde 2, Brighton

3 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London