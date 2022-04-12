Dry Cleaning, Greentea Peng and more added to Meltdown Festival lineup









The final line-up of artists performing at Grace Jones’ Meltdown Festival has been confirmed. The event – held at London’s Southbank Centre – will also include a programme of free public exhibitions and workshops inspired by Jones’ music career.

South London’s thriving music scene will be well-represented at this year’s event, with Greentea Peng, Eska, and Dry Cleaning all taking to the stage. The artists are the third and final wave of performers joining the ten-day festival, which has been curated by Jones.

They will perform alongside the likes of Honey Dijon, Peaches, Angélique Kidjo, Oumou Sangaré and John Grant, some of whom have been booked to perform since 2020. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic forced Meltdown’s organisers to cancel the event two years on the trot.

DJ Josey Rebelle and Little Simz have also been confirmed for this year’s event, while producer and multi-instrumentalist cktrl is set to perform a one-off show with the London Contemporary Orchestra

As if that wasn’t enough, Jones has organised a reggae soundclash that will see two rival sound systems compete for control of the crowd in a nod to her Jamaican roots. The singer’s iconic fashion will also be celebrated with a night of catwalks in collaboration with Africa Fashion Week London.

There is also talk of a disco-dancing workshop and series of poetry broadcasts dotted around the Southbank Centre site. More free public events are yet to be announced. Visit Southbank Centre to buy your tickets.