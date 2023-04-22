Drummer Bill Kreutzmann pulls out of final Dead and Company tour









Grateful Ded drummer Bill Kreutzmann has pulled out of the upcoming Dead & Company summer tour. The band announced the news on their social media.

“Every day, things change. After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour,” the statement reads. “Bill wants you to know he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring.”

“This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead,” they continue. “The Final tour will go on as planned with Bill’s full endorsement and support.”

The statement shares an old maxim that the original band often used to describe their style, “Let the music play the band”, before signing off with the signatures of Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, and Kreutzmann himself. The statement also stated that the band were still playing the New Orleans Jazz Festival in May. Frequent tour substitute Jay Lane is expected to fill his spot.

Dead & Company first formed in 2015 with Weir, Hart, Mayer, and Kreutzmann, along with bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The band completed nine tours and announced their final summer jaunt earlier this year.