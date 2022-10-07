Dead and Co. announce final summer tour dates









Just a few days ago, it was announced that Dead and Co., the Grateful Dead spinoff featuring classic band members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, would be embarking on their final tour in 2023. The band had previously shot down rumours that they were closing shop in 2022, but now it appears as though 2023 is the final call for Deadheads to see this iteration of the group.

Originally formed in 2015, Dead and Co. first performed live just four months after the ‘Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead’ shows that were billed as the final Dead shows. The lineup included all of the classic members of the band besides bassist Phil Lesh, who continues to tour with his own Dead spinoff Phil Lesh & Friends.

Over the last eight years, Dead and Co. have embarked on numerous summer and fall tours across North America, even setting up an annual ‘Playing in the Sand’ gathering in Mexico during the winter months. During this past tour, Kreutzmann was frequently sidelined, requiring former Primus drummer Jay Lane to step in on the drums.

The final jaunt will take the band across the United States once again, hitting major markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York while also stopping in cities like Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and Noblesville, Indiana. The tour includes a three-night stop at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado and a two-night stop at The Gorge in George, Washington before ending with a two-night conclusion in the band’s hometown of San Francisco, California.

Maybe this is the perfect time to dust off some classic Dead songs for the final time around. Check out the dates for the final Dead and Co. tour down below.

Dead and Co. Summer 2023 Tour:

May

05/19 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

05/20 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

05/23 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

05/26 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

05/28 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

05/30 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

June

06/01 Raleigh, NC -Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

06/03 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

06/05 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/07 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

06/09 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

06/10 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

06/13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

06/15 Philadelphia, PA – Citizen’s Bank Park

06/17 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/18 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

06/21 New York, NY – Citi Field

06/22 New York, NY – Citi Field

06/25 Boston, MA – Fenway Park

06/27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July

07/01 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07/02 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07/03 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field

07/07 George, WA – The Gorge

07/08 George, WA – The Gorge

07/14 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

07/15 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝔽𝕚𝕟𝕒𝕝 𝕋𝕠𝕦𝕣 🌹 Let's make the most of it, shall we?! Seated Presale Fan Registration is now open at https://t.co/rLECIjUQsG.



Tickets go on sale Friday, October 14 at 10am local venue time. #DeadandCoFinalTour pic.twitter.com/3A8SI9SpN8 — Dead & Company (@deadandcompany) October 6, 2022