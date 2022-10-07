Dead and Co. announce final summer tour dates

Just a few days ago, it was announced that Dead and Co., the Grateful Dead spinoff featuring classic band members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann alongside John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, would be embarking on their final tour in 2023. The band had previously shot down rumours that they were closing shop in 2022, but now it appears as though 2023 is the final call for Deadheads to see this iteration of the group.
Originally formed in 2015, Dead and Co. first performed live just four months after the ‘Fare Thee Well: Celebrating 50 Years of the Grateful Dead’ shows that were billed as the final Dead shows. The lineup included all of the classic members of the band besides bassist Phil Lesh, who continues to tour with his own Dead spinoff Phil Lesh & Friends.
Over the last eight years, Dead and Co. have embarked on numerous summer and fall tours across North America, even setting up an annual ‘Playing in the Sand’ gathering in Mexico during the winter months. During this past tour, Kreutzmann was frequently sidelined, requiring former Primus drummer Jay Lane to step in on the drums.
The final jaunt will take the band across the United States once again, hitting major markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York while also stopping in cities like Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and Noblesville, Indiana. The tour includes a three-night stop at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado and a two-night stop at The Gorge in George, Washington before ending with a two-night conclusion in the band’s hometown of San Francisco, California.
Maybe this is the perfect time to dust off some classic Dead songs for the final time around. Check out the dates for the final Dead and Co. tour down below.
Dead and Co. Summer 2023 Tour:
May
- 05/19 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- 05/20 Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- 05/23 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- 05/26 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- 05/28 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
- 05/30 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
June
- 06/01 Raleigh, NC -Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- 06/03 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- 06/05 Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 06/07 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- 06/09 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- 06/10 Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- 06/13 Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- 06/15 Philadelphia, PA – Citizen’s Bank Park
- 06/17 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 06/18 Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 06/21 New York, NY – Citi Field
- 06/22 New York, NY – Citi Field
- 06/25 Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- 06/27 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July
- 07/01 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
- 07/02 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
- 07/03 Boulder, CO – Folsom Field
- 07/07 George, WA – The Gorge
- 07/08 George, WA – The Gorge
- 07/14 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park
- 07/15 San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park