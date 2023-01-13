New Orleans Jazz Fest drops its 2023 lineup









Few American music festivals are as beloved as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Originally conceived as a celebration and ongoing preservation of the city’s legendary music scene, JazzFest has evolved into one of America’s most diverse and exciting annual traditions.

That tradition was halted for a few years over the pandemic, but 2022 saw the welcome return of Jazz Fest. Now, we’re getting the full slate for the 2023 edition of the festival.

Headlining the proceedings will be Dead & Company, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo. Lizzo had previously teased her appearance at Jazz Fest earlier in the week, and now we’re getting an official confirmation of her performance at this year’s festivities.

Also scheduled to perform at this year’s festival are Mumford & Sons in one of their first public performances without former banjoist Winston Marshall, who left the group in the summer of 2021 after stirring up controversy in his defence of conservative pundit Andy Ngo.

Other prominent names included in this year’s lineup include The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, H.E.R., Steve Miller Band, Gary Clark Jr., Tedeschi Trucks Band, Ludacris, Trombone Shorty, Wu-Tang Clan, Kenny Loggins, Tom Jones, Buddy Guy and Herbie Hancock. As is tradition, several New Orleans institutions like Big Freedia and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will appear as well.

Check out the official video announcement for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest down below.