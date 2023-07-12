Drab Majesty share hazy new single ‘The Skin and the Glove’









'The Skin and the Glove' - Drab Majesty 4

In anticipation of their upcoming project, An Object in Motion, Drab Majesty have released a new single, ‘The Skin And The Glove’.

The gothic duo, formed in 2011 by Andrew Clinco, better known by his stage name Deb Demure, have released three studio albums thus far. An Object in Motion, released on August 25th, is set to be a mini-album – not quite a full-length LP but longer than your average EP with a runtime of 32 minutes.

The new track, ‘The Skin And The Glove’, is a mesmerising, sun-drenched number, heavy with nostalgia reflected in its upbeat guitars. The vocals are hazy in contrast to the forward-moving rhythms, giving the song an otherworldly feel.

While the song bears the evident influence of late 1980s and early 1990s shoegaze bands, Drab Majesty’s new single is far from derivative. It floats with its own timelessness, engulfing the listener in thick layers of atmospheric guitars.

Drab Majesty released the mini-album’s first single, ‘Vanity’, in June, which features Rachel Goswell from legendary shoegaze band Slowdive.

Discussing the collaboration, Goswell explained: “It’s no secret that I am a long-time Drab Majesty fan so when Deb asked me some years ago now if I would be interested in collaborating it was an immediate yes. Honoured to give my voice to ‘Vanity’.”

Listen to ‘The Skin and the Glove’ below.