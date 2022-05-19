Dolly Parton to star in musical film ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’









It’s been revealed that Dolly Parton will appear in a new Christmas film for NBC. Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas has been described as a “modern-day musical about the making of a network TV special”.

A description of the recently-confirmed collaboration reads: “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.”

It continues: “Throughout the movie’s production numbers and rehearsal chaos, Dolly finds herself taking a private journey into her past, guided by the mysterious appearances of her personal Three Wise Men.”

Concluding, “When it’s time for her big special to air live, a renewed and inspired Dolly goes rogue and shows the world that the real magic of Christmas lies in the hearts of the children we all once were, the realisation that Christmas is about the people we share it with, and how her faith remains the common thread between Christmases past, present, and future.”

Written and produced by David Rambo, Parton and Sam Haskell, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is the country icon’s third film with the NBC network, following on from 2015’s Dolly Parton’s Coat Of Many Colors and its sequel Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle of Love, which aired in 2016.

More recently, in 2020, Parton appeared in the Netflix festive musical, Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie. So far, a release date for Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas hasn’t been confirmed.