Dolly Parton shares cover of ‘What’s Up?’ with Linda Perry









Country legend Dolly Parton has released the latest cover from her forthcoming rock celebration album, Rockstar. The latest preview is a cover of ‘What’s Up’, a classic track by 4 Non Blondes.

Enlisting the help of the song’s writer, Linda Perry, Parton has offered her own take on the track three years after its original release, singing “from the top of my lungs.”

“First of all, I love Linda Perry. Second of all, I love this song written by Linda,” Parton says of the new single in press materials. “Third of all, I love being a part of this video to try to make people think about what’s going on in this world today. Shout out to the little children that helped with the video! If our children don’t make it, then what will? Again, I ask, ‘What’s Up?’ Enjoy.”

In return, Perry revealed her gratitude for Parton’s choice to cover a 4 Non Blondes track. “How is one supposed to react when the greatest and most prolific songwriter in the world wants to cover a song YOU wrote? Her version of ‘What’s Up?’ is so good.

“Her spin on it made me feel like it was her song. No surprise there. Being on set making the video was a comfortable, easy experience. The vibe on set was chill, and Dolly and I got to catch up and laugh a lot. I could go on and on; obviously, I’m a fan!”

Parton is set to release Rockstar, an album celebrating rock music with an array of colourful covers, on November 17th, 2023.

As well as Linda Perry, Parton’s 30-track release also welcomes Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Lizzo, Sting, Chris Stapleton, Peter Frampton, Debbie Harry, Elton John, John Fogerty, Joan Jett, Steven Tyler and Kid Rock as guest stars.

Listen to Dolly Parton’s take on ‘What’s Up’ below.