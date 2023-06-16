Dolly Parton shares two new tracks from ‘Rockstar’









Dolly Parton has released two new tracks from her upcoming album Rockstar.

The first track she has released is ‘Bygones’ which features Rob Halford with Nikki Sixx and John 5. Parton has also shared a cover of Heart’s ‘Magic Man’ which saw her collaborate with Ann Wilson. Her new album is released on November 17th through Butterfly Records and also features Paul McCartney on the same track as Ringo Starr.

Elsewhere on Rockstar, The Police frontman Sting features on a cover of ‘Every Breath You Take,’ Pink and Brandi Carlile help a rendition of The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,’ and Miley Cyrus appears with her godmother for a version of ‘Wrecking Ball’. Elsewhere, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is on hand for ‘Heart of Glass’.

“‘Bygones’ is an original song of mine featuring Rob Halford from Judas Priest with Nikki Sixx and John 5. It is one of my very favorites on the whole album. The song fits with so many couples and coupling my voice with Rob, one of my all-time favorites, made it even more special,” Parton says of the first of the two tracks.

Of the second release, she commented: “I’ve always wanted a reason to sing ‘Magic Man’ by Heart and it was one of my first choices for the album. I was so happy that Ann Wilson agreed to sing it with me. Nobody can out sing Ann, but I gave it my darndest, and we added a few lines that were not in the original. We wanted to have a few things that made it seem like ours. Hope I’ve made you proud. I think it’s magic!”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parton revealed that she wasn’t able to secure Mick Jagger’s participation on the album despite her best attempts. “I never got him!” Parton said. “But I love Mick Jagger no matter what. I’ll still be runnin’ after him all through the years. Because I’ve always had a crush on (him).”

Listen to the two tracks below.