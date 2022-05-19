Diana Ross and Tame Impala revisit the '70s with new single 'Turn Up The Sunshine'









With summer just around the corner, now begins the onslaught of ‘summer-ready’ hits that will come to form the soundtrack of the balmiest season. Diana Ross has made an early entry with ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’, her new collaboration with Australian multi-instrumentalist and producer Kevin Parker, better known as the brains behind Tame Impala.

If you’re thinking music can just be music anymore, think again. ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming animated film, Minions: The Rise of Guru. Presumably alongside a range of cat food and a selection of branded bucket hats.

That’s not to say ‘Turn up The Sunshine’ hasn’t got all the hallmarks of a hit. It’s a radiant slice of classic disco, oozing with soaring string sections, rich harmonies and groove-laden beats. It perfectly captures the Motown-infused euphoria of Ross’ early solo works while at the same time evoking Parker’s slick brand of neo-psychedelia.

‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ is our first taste of the 1970s-inspired soundtrack to the Minions prequel produced by Jack Antonoff. As well as Ross and Parker, the compilation will feature the likes of g H.E.R., Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, RZA, and Caroline Polachek.

Antonoff took to Instagram to announce the record, writing: “Recording sessions for these were some of the most special and bizarre,” explaining that he’d share some of the wildest stories “one day”.

The Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack is slated for release on July 1st. If you haven’t already, you can check it out above.