Diana Ross and Tame Impala album seemingly confirmed by posters in London









It appears that a collaborative album between Diana Ross and Tame Impala has been completed and is set for a 2022 release, according to some colourful posters spotted around London.

The posters began to appear last night (May 8th) and detail that the as-yet-untitled release is produced by Jack Antonoff and will feature several special guests. Among those mentioned are Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Brockhampton and Antonoff’s own band, Bleachers. The new collaboration isn’t dated but states “coming soon”.

Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker were rumoured to have been collaborating last year, but it was said at the time to only be a single they were working on. “She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala, and is ecstatic with the track,” a source told The Sun at the time. “She can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

In November last year, Diana Ross released her 25th studio album, entitled Thank You. It marked her first album of new and original material since 1999’s Every Day Is A New Day.

Meanwhile, Parker is still on tour in support of Tame Impala’s 2020 LP, The Slow Rush, although he has recently claimed that Tame Impala’s fifth album will be completed and released “sooner than what has been the pattern”.

Last month, Parker was also seen taking to the stage to play a couple of songs with the Australian children’s programme The Wiggles during their live tour. Parker honoured the Wiggles’ cover by performing ‘Elephant’ live on stage alongside the children’s group in Perth. He also played Yummy Yummy’s ‘Hot Potato’ before heading from the stage.

In a statement, Parker said, “When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so it was an obvious yes. The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous! When the opportunity presented itself to perform live with the Wiggles—how could I resist? That was one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done!”

See the collaboration teasing poster below.

Sorry but WHAT is this Tame Impala x Diana Ross thing (featuring a lot of amazing people)? pic.twitter.com/pNXFGuNNpe — Rob Copsey (@RobCopsey) May 7, 2022