Depeche Mode share photo from the studio









The surviving members of legendary electronic outfit Depeche Mode have shared a new photo of themselves in the recording studio, sparking excitement among fans, who were doubting the future of the band after the passing of founding member and keyboardist Andy Fletcher back in May.

The band’s main songwriter and guitarist Martin Gore and frontman Dave Gahan posted the picture on Instagram alongside the caption: “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose.” To see Gore and Gahan back in the studio is the news that everyone needed with Fletcher’s death still so fresh in the memory.

Fletcher was a member of the Basildon, Essex, group for more than 40 years, and was there at their formation in 1980 alongside Gore, Gahan and former member Vince Clarke.

Together, the group released influential singles such as ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’, ‘Personal Jesus’ and ‘Enjoy the Silence’, and rank among some of the most culturally significant bands of the contemporary era. It’s a testament to their work that lauded acts such as Arcade Fire, Nine Inch Nails, and Deftones cite them as a defining influence.

At the end of June, the band thanked their friends and fans for the “outpouring of love” following Fletcher’s death.

“We wanted to take a moment and acknowledge the outpouring of love for Andy that we’ve seen from all of you over the last few weeks,” they explained on Instagram. “It’s incredible to see all of your photos, to read your words, and to see how much Andy meant to all of you.”

“As you can imagine, it’s been a strange, sad, disorienting few weeks for us here, to say the least,” they continued. “But we’ve seen and felt all of your love and support, and we know that Andy’s family has too.”

