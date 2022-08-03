Deftones announce third annual Dia De Los Deftones









Deftones have announced the third annual Dia De Los Deftones concert, with it returning following a two-year gap due to the Covid pandemic. The show will take place at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on November 5th.

Turnstile, Freddie Gibbs, Phantogram, Destroy Boys, Provoker, Cold Gawd and Audrey Nuna will join Deftones in the lineup. Tickets are due to go on sale on Friday, August 5th, at 10am PST.

Chino Moreno, Deftones’ singer, recently opened up on the event and said, “We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year. We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and put on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans. We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

Deftones recently spoke on the future of the band when talking to NME at Download Festival in June, as well as the future of metal and the fact that there have been 25 years since the release of the band’s second album, Around The Fur.

They revealed that they have no intentions of retiring any time soon. Drummer, Abe Cunningham, said, “Fuck no! We just sat at home for three years. We’ve got tonnes of fire to keep doing this.”

Meanwhile, Frank Delgado, keyboardist and turntablist, said that Deftones were “still only scratching the surface” of their 2020 album Ohms. He added, “It feels like we’re only just getting started. We open with a new one as well. [It] is a banger, and we feel it deserves the attention. It’s us putting our dick on the fucking table, basically.”

Deftones performed for a fifth time at Download Festival, which, amazingly, is the same amount that this year’s headliners Kiss have played at Donnington.

We are thrilled to announce our 3rd annual #DiaDeLosDeftones – taking place Saturday, 11/5 at Petco Park in San Diego, CA. Joining us this year is Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker & Cold Gawd. Tickets on sale Friday, 8/5 at 10AM PST. pic.twitter.com/voIxMmUZC4 — Deftones (@deftones) August 2, 2022