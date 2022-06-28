Depeche Mode reveal Andy Fletcher’s official cause of death









It has now been one month since the tragic loss of the founding keyboardist of synth-pop group Depeche Mode. In a new statement on social media, the band have issued a statement confirming the cause of death.

The statement was posted to the official Depeche Mode Instagram account yesterday. The band’s remaining members, Martin Gore and Dave Gahan confirmed that Fletcher died from an aortic dissection at his home on May 26th and that his family had asked the band to share the news.

“A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now,” the band wrote. “Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering.”

The post also described a celebration of Fletcher’s life that Gore and Gahan held and thanked fans for the outpouring of support provided for Fletcher’s family and loved ones in the difficult weeks following his death.

“We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs,” the post reads. “Andy was celebrated in a room full of many of his friends and family, our immediate DM family, and so many people who have touched Andy’s and our lives throughout the years. All being together was a very special way to remember Andy and see him off.”

“So thank you for all of the love you’ve shown Andy and his family and friends over the last few weeks,” the post continues. “It honestly means the world to all of us. Andy, you’ll be missed, but certainly not forgotten.”

Fletcher formed Depeche Mode alongside Gore, Gahan and Vince Clarke in 1980. Over the past four decades, Depeche Mode sold over 100 million records and had 54 songs reach the UK singles chart. In 2020, Fletcher was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his bandmates.