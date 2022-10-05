Depeche Mode announce new album 'Memento Mori' alongside their first live shows in five years









Following the death of co-founding member Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, Depeche Mode have revealed that they will be releasing a new album, Memento Mori, in Spring 2023. Acting as their 15th album, Depeche Mode will accompany its release with a massive world tour next year.

Starting on March 23rd 2023, the band will hit North America, stopping at major venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Chicago’s United Centre, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and more. Then Depeche Mode will head to Europe on May 16th, performing at the likes of the Olympic Stadium in Berlin and London’s Twickenham Stadium.

Now a duo, members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore posted a picture in August hinting that they were in the studio, tweeting: “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose.” Now, the band have commented on the album, with Gore stating: “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

Both have explained the importance of continuing the band for Fletch’s sake, who died in May 2022 of an aortic dissection. Gore said: “He was always seen as the glue of the band. It would’ve been unthinkable for him to think that his death would’ve caused the end of the band.”

The band have chosen the title Memento Mori, which translates to ‘Remember that you must die’. “A lot of the songs are going into that place of reminding ourselves that our time is fleeting, and you got to make the best of it — in a positive way. I just thought, ‘What a great album title for the songs that had been written already.'”

Gore continued: “Obviously, everybody will think that all of the songs were quickly written after Andy died. But everything was planned and ready to go. Unfortunately, Andy passed away when he was really looking forward to getting started with us. So I like the idea of ‘memento mori’ in a more positive way, in a ‘Live each day and make the most of your time here.'”

The album will be their first since 2017, as well as their first string of live shows since their 2017-18 Global Spirit Tour, which was their longest to date. It spanned 130 shows, making it one of the high-grossing tours of the year.