Deluxe edition ‘Elvis’ soundtrack features more Austin Butler songs









The director of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann, has announced the deluxe edition of the soundtrack to his musical biopic film Elvis, which will include a swathe of previously unreleased songs as sung by its lead performer Austin Butler. The new soundtrack version sees Butler take on more Elvis tunes than anyone could have initially wished for.

“The whole Elvis music team has answered the call from fans with this new Deluxe Edition of the Elvis soundtrack,” Luhrmann revealed in a statement. Evidently, several fans have longed for a special version of the championed soundtrack, and it looks like their wishes are finally coming true.

Luhrmann added, “Featuring everything from previously unreleased recordings by Austin Butler to contemporary takes on Elvis’s classics and a fresh mash-up with the Backstreet Boys, the Deluxe album reveals all the complex layers of Austin’s performance, Elvis’s music and those who continue his legacy.”

The deluxe edition album is now available on all the standard music streaming services and features as many as 52 songs, which is 15 more than the standard edition boasts. The previously unreleased Austin Butler songs fans will get their ears on include ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’, ‘Crawfish’ (recorded live on set), and ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’.

The new album will also feature ‘Fly Away Weave,’ (combining ‘I’ll Fly Away’ and ‘That’s All Right’) and Blind Lemon Jefferson’s ‘That Black Snake Moan’, featuring the likes of Gary Clark Jr., Shannon Sanders, the Nashville Urban Choir, Shonka Dukureh, Lanesha Randolph, and Elvis composer Elliott Wheeler.

Elsewhere, we see other additions join the fold, including Jamieson Shaw’s “Toxic Las Vegas’ (Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ and ‘Viva Las Vegas’ put together, ‘Backstreet Bossa Nova’ (Daisy O’Dell’s remix of the Backstreet Boys’ ‘Backstreet’s Back’ and Elvis’ ‘Bossa Nova Baby’), G-Dragon‘s cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’, and Kacey Musgraves and Mark Robson’s version of the same song.