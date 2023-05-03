Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen shares update following violent attack









In March, Def Leppard‘s drummer Rick Allen was attacked by 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley while smoking outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Florida.

A police report detailed the incident, stating that Allen “hit his head on the ground causing injury.” After a woman tried to intervene, Hartley also attacked her and pulled the woman by the hair.

The perpetrator has since been charged with four counts of criminal mischief and two counts of battery, including the assault of an “elderly or disabled adult”.

Since the attack, Allen has taken to Instagram to share some words with his fans. “Thank you all so very much for all of your love and support over the last month. I am still recovering and getting my mind and body ready for the upcoming Def Leppard tour. Just wanted to say hi and let you know, There Will Be Rock!”

He also wrote on Twitter a few days after the incident, “We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space. We are focusing on healing for everyone involved. We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy.”

Allen added, “We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people,” thanking “fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community.”

Def Leppard is set to begin their global tour in May, starting in the UK before ending in Texas in August.

