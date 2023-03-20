Def Leppard’s Rick Allen recovering from Florida attack









Last week, Def Leppard’s drummer Rick Allen was attacked in a hotel in Florida ahead of the band’s global tour. Allen was apparently rushed by a 19-year-old who pushed the drummer to the floor, where he hit his head and has been recovering since.

The 59-year-old musician had previously not commented on the attack outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but Allen has now decided to break his silence with a public statement.

Allen Tweeted: “Thank you everyone for your overwhelming support. Your love and prayers are truly helping. My wife Lauren was thankfully not with me at the time of the incident. We are together now, and working on recovering in a safe space.”

Adding: “We are focusing on healing for everyone involved. We ask you to join us in our effort to move from confusion and shock to compassion and empathy. We understand this act of violence can be triggering for so many people.”

Before concluding: “To all of the fans, veterans, and first responders in our global community we are thinking of you all. Together with love, we can all get through these difficult times.”

Police have since arrested a man named Max Edward Hartley over the incident. Hartley has been charged with two counts of battery after he also pushed a woman who attempted to help Allen to the floor. He also faces four counts of criminal mischief and is accused of abusing an “elderly or disabled adult”.